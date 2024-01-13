The average household income for neighbourhoods across Sheffield ranges from £75,000 to £25,700

The huge gap in wealth between Sheffield's haves and have-nots is laid bare by new figures showing the city's richest and poorest areas.

The average annual household income in Sheffield's wealthiest neighbourhood is £75,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That's nearly three times the average £25,700 income for households in the city's poorest area.

The latest figures were published by the ONS in October 2023 and cover the financial year ending in 2020.

They show that the wealth divide in Sheffield appears to be widening.

Since the previous statistics for the year ending in 2018 were released, the highest average income for any neighbourhood within the city has shot up from £65,700 to £75,000.

During the same period, the average income in the poorest neighbourhood actually dropped, from £28,200 to £25,700.

The same areas dominate the latest rich list, though the highest earning neighbourhood in Sheffield has changed since the previous figures were released.

Below are the 17 wealthiest areas of Sheffield based on the latest available ONS figures for total annual household income during the financial year ending in 2020.

1 . Mosborough & Halfway - £47,900 In Mosborough & Halfway, the average annual household income was £47,900 in 2020, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023. That's the 17th highest figure out of all 70 neighbourhoods, or Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA), within Sheffield

2 . Cathedral & Kelham - £48,300 In Cathedral & Kelham, the average annual household income was £48,300 in 2020, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023. That's the 16th highest figure out of all 70 neighbourhoods, or Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA), within Sheffield

3 . Sothall - £48,800 In Sothall, the average annual household income was £48,800 in 2020, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023. That's the 15th highest figure out of all 70 neighbourhoods, or Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA), within Sheffield

4 . Upper Stannington & Loxley - £48,900 In Upper Stannington & Loxley, the average annual household income was £48,900 in 2020, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics in October 2023. That's the 14th highest figure out of all 70 neighbourhoods, or Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA), within Sheffield