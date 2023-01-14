We’ve compiled a list of the Sheffield neighbourhoods with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on figures published by the Office for National Statistics . The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £65,700, while the lowest is £28,200.

The average household income for Sheffield as a whole is £40,688, which is below the England-wide average of £43,966 but above that for Manchester (£36,251), Liverpool (£34,101) and Birmingham (£37,264).

The list we have published uses figures for so-called Metropolitan Super Output Areas (MSOA) within Sheffield, of which there are 70 listed. The estimates were calculated using regional figures from the Family Resources Survey and modelling down to neighbourhood level based on characteristics of the neighbourhood obtained from census and administrative statistics. The statistics are the latest published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020, and they were shared on the Sheffield Local Insight website run by Sheffield Council.