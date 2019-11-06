Terrifying moment Sheffield police were attacked with fireworks: VIDEO
This is the terrifying moment police were attacked with fireworks on Bonfire Night in Sheffield.
Bodycam footage shows officers coming under attack as they patrolled Staniforth Road in Darnall last night.
Fortunately, no officers were injured in the incident – but police can be seen ducking for cover as the fireworks rain down on them outside a row of shops.
The incidents have been condemned by police – and it comes after fire crews were also pelted with eggs and fireworks.