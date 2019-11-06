Family flee Sheffield home after firework pushed through door and police attacked in Bonfire Night chaos

The family was watching television at their home in Raby Street and were forced to flee after the firework was pushed through the letterbox.

The family, shaken but unharmed, were left with damage to their carpets, walls and children’s toys.

Police were attacked in Sheffield on Bonfire Night.

Meanwhile, officers on patrol in Tinsley and Darnall were deliberately targeted with fireworks while South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews were pelted with eggs and fireworks.

Supt Delphine Waring of South Yorkshire Police said: “Our officers work extremely hard, in what are already challenging conditions to protect and serve their communities across South Yorkshire, they should not be assaulted or targeted while on duty - this is not part of the job.”

The attacks took place on Staniforth Road in Darnall and Raby Street in Tinsley. Officers were on foot patrol and in their police cars, when lit fireworks were thrown at them.

No one was injured during these incidents but officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that can help them trace those responsible.

A fire engine was hit with eggs and lit fireworks on Wensley Street and crews had to await for police to arrive before proceeding to tackle the blaze- a purposefully set on fire wheelie bin.

She added: “Behaviour like this can cause serious injuries and harm and will not be tolerated.

“Those individuals that engaged in this behaviour last night are the minority and do not represent the wider community.

“For the majority of people Bonfire Night was an enjoyable evening, and I would like to thank those who took the time to stop and talk to our officers.