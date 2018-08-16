Teenager released by police after questioning over attempted murder in Sheffield

A teenager arrested over a stabbing in Sheffield has been released after police questioning.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a knife attack in an alleyway off Langsett Close, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, on Tuesday night.

He spent yesterday being quizzed by detectives before they released him under investigation as police enquiries continue.

A 21-year-old man was left fighting for life after being stabbed in his chest.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

South Yorkshire Police said he is in a 'very serious condition'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.