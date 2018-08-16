Stabbing victim in 'very serious condition' after knife attack in Sheffield

A man is in a 'very serious condition' after being stabbed in an alleyway in Sheffield.

The 21-year-old was knifed in an attack off Langsett Close, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, just before 6.45pm on Tuesday.

He was rushed to the Northern General Hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

South Yorkshire Police said he was serious but stable yesterday but this morning said he is now in a 'very serious condition'.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack, which detectives are treating as 'targeted'.

A police cordon remained in place for much of yesterday while crime scene investigators worked in and around the alleyway where violence flared.

The police tape was removed last night.