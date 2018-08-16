Robbers steal medication from man in Sheffield street

A gang of robbers stole medication from a man they targeted in a Sheffield street.

They struck in Far Lane, Hillsborough, at 8am on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said they approached their victim and demanded the bag he was carrying, which contained medication.

One of the robbers threw a punch and the man dropped the bag.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.