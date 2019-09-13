Teenager injured in FOURTH stabbing in Sheffield in two days
A teenager has been injured in the fourth stabbing in Sheffield in two days.
The 18-year-old was found injured on the Shiregreen estate at around 7.50pm yesterday and he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said the teenager has since been discharged but the investigation into the knife attack is ongoing.
No arrests have yet been made.
POLICE: Man stabbed in same Sheffield street where one teenager was killed and another injured in shootings
The force said: “Officers were called to Bellhouse Road in Shiregreen in Sheffield at around 7.50pm last night after reports of an assault.
“An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds. He has since been discharged.
“Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.”
The stabbing is one of four reported to South Yorkshire Police over the last two days.
A 32-year-old man was stabbed on King Street in Sheffield city centre at around 10pm and a 26-year-old man was arrested.
Yesterday afternoon, a 35-year-old man was stabbed on Spital Street, Burngreave, amid reports of a drug turf war.
His attacker remains at large today.
At 3pm on Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to his back on Chancet Wood Drive, Meadowhead.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested and later released while police enquiries continue.