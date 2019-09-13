Sheffield neighbourhood teams allow police to tackle problems across the city

Crime reduction: Tesco's Burngreave store

Begging incidents have also been cut by 92 per cent as a result of improved working arrangements between Sheffield based neighbourhood police and staff at the store.

The result is one of a catalogue of positive changes credited to the re-introduction of neighbourhood police in South Yorkshire, which has resulted in the establishment of several localised teams.

Tesco falls under the remit of the north east team and a performance report states: “A previous constant drain on resources led to interventions at Tesco Saville Street, Burngreave and yielded some significant demand reductions in calls to service.

“This year the concerted efforts working with the staff and focusing upon key offenders have led to a genuine change in the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An arrest of one individual who received a two year prison sentence and a five year criminal behaviour order has helped to lead to a 40 per cent reduction in calls for service and a 92 per cent reduction in incidents of begging.”

The force is also working on plans to prevent a repeat of problems around bonfire night last year in the Darnall and Tinsley area.

Police had to cope with hooligan behaviour problems, which led to cars being vandalised and the misuse of fireworks.

Chief Supt Stuart Barton told South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings: “We need to look to our dark nights.

“Last year was difficult around Darnall and Tinsley. We have spoken at length about what we can do to try to engage with these communities.

“I am hoping that will not result in the same as last year, which was not something we want to see in Sheffield,” he said.

In north Sheffield, a neighbourhood team covering Stocksbridge and Deepcar has been formed recently and one of their focuses is how to deal with illegal raves, following incidents this year.

The force has been criticised for its response when those incidents have been reported, including officers failing to attend until the following morning.

Chief Supt Barton admitted: “I think some caught us out a little.

“When they occur at 3am or 4am on a busy Saturday morning and our resources are very strapped it is difficult to put resources in,” he said.

“They are difficult to predict, or to know where they are going to happen.