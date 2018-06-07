Teenager hunted over bus attack in Sheffield

A teenager is being hunted by the police over a vandalism attack on a bus in Sheffield.

The vandal struck at the junction of City Road and Park Grange Road, Arbourthorne, at around 1.30pm yesterday.

A bus window was damaged in Sheffield

He hurled a missile at a moving double decker, operated by bus company First, which shattered a window.

The yob was black and around 16 years old.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is alleged a black male aged around 16 years old, wearing a blue puffer style jacket, threw an unknown item towards the moving bus.

"The bus was full of passengers at the time and luckily no one was injured. This could have been a different story.

Police officers want to hear from witnesses to a vandalism attack in Sheffield

"Enquires are ongoing."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 431 of June 6.