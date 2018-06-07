CCTV images released in hunt for bogus police officers stealing cash in Sheffield

CCTV images have been released of men wanted as part of a probe into bogus police officers stealing cash in Sheffield.

Detectives are investigating a series of incidents last month in which bogus officials, some of whom posed as police officers, conned a number of victims into handing over large amounts of cash.

Police officers want to trace this man

Sometime between 2.50pm and 3pm on Tuesday, May 1, a man claiming to be a police officer called at a house on Lister Crescent, Gleadless Townend, and asked if any money was kept in the property, claiming there had been a number of burglaries in the area.

The owner of the house was suspicious, asked the man to leave and reported the incident.

At 4.30pm that day two men posing as police officers called at a house on Eskdale Road, Hillsborough, and claimed to be investigating the use of counterfeit cash.

The men said they needed to seize any money in the house as part of the investigation and a large amount was stolen.

Do you know this man?

At 9.30am on Thursday, May 3, a man claiming to be a police officer called at a house on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, and asked about cash kept at the property.

Again, the owner became suspicious and reported the incident to the police.

Three further incidents that day are believed to be linked.

At 11am a man claiming to be investigating tax evasion called at a house on Daresbury Road, Arbourthorne, and asked to see bank books and any cash kept in the house.

When he was asked to provide proof of ID he left the house.

At 11.30am, on Hallamgate Road, Broomhill, an elderly victim was taken to a cash machine by a man who claimed he was a police officer.

The conman claimed he needed his victim to provide a quantity of cash as part of an investigation.

Later that day, at 1.30pm, a man called at another house in the city and claimed to be investigating fraud. He asked to see any cash kept in the property and a large amount was stolen.

The following day police received a report of a similar incident on Rowborn Drive, Middlewood, where cash was again stolen.

Between 11.30am and noon on Friday, May 11, a man called at a house on Littlewood Drive, Gleadless, demanding to see any cash in the house as part of an ongoing investigation. Nothing was taken in the incident.

Detectives believe the men in the CCTV images could hold vital information.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "An investigation has been ongoing into all of the reported incidents and officers are now appealing to identify the men pictured.

"Officers would like to encourage all members of the public to be extra vigilant when answering the door to people they don’t know, to always ask for proof of ID and to contact 101 if they have any concerns."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 679 of May 1.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.