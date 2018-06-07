Police seek man who groped woman in Sheffield street

A police E-fit has been released of a man who groped a woman in a Sheffield street.

He struck on an area of grassed land off Eleanor Street, Darnall, at around 1.30am on Saturday, May 19 when his 18-year-old victim was walking home.

South Yorkshire Police said the man approached her and asked for money before grabbing the woman's groin area.

He fled when his victim kicked him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The victim was not injured but was understandably shaken up by the incident. She continues to be supported by officers.



"Since the incident was reported, officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries and reviewed CCTV in the area and have now worked with the victim to produce this E-fit image, in a bid to trace the offender."

The man was Asian, in his late 20s, of a muscular build and between 6ft and 6ft 3ins tall.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 86 of May 19.

Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555111.