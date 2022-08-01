Teenage girls from Sheffield remembered after drowning tragedy during summer holiday

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the tragedy at Thornwick Bay, Flamborough.

On August 19, 1952, Joan Marion Ellis and Gillian Mary Fox, both 16, drowned after being swept out to sea.

Robert Redhead, the bowman of a lifeboat that capsized during an attempt to rescue the girls, also died.

To commemorate the event, wreath laying ceremonies are due to take place this month.

The girls were on holiday with Joan’s mother who pleaded with them not to go out into the sea as the wind was rough.

They were good swimmers and said they would come out if they found it too rough.

Despite their ability, they were drawn into the centre of a large wave and carried out to sea.

A holidaymaker noticed them and attempted to raise the alarm at a telephone box, but it was out of order.

Once alerted, a local police officer went to the cliff top and could see one of the girls halfway between the Bay and North Landing and the other being washed into a cove.

A lifeboat was sent out to search for the girls but conditions deteriorated and the boat capsized with all five crew members being washed out to sea.

While the others survived, Robert Redhead lost his life.

The first wreath laying ceremony will take place at 10.30am on Friday, August 19, at the lower end of the Donkey Path leading down to Thornwick Bay.