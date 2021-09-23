Shock after man dies at Ulley Reservoir near Sheffield, in third drowning tragedy this year

A body was found at Ulley Reservoir last night where a man had been reported missing after getting into difficulty at a South Yorkshire reservoir.

Emergency services were called just after 6pm to reports a man had got into difficulty in the water.

Ulley Country Park, where a man has drowned

Underwater search teams recovered a body about 9.15pm. No formal identification has yet taken place.

The man’s family have been informed.

It is the latest water death locally. Schoolboy Sam Hacycok died at Ulley Reservoir when he got into difficulty in the water in May, and a man died in the lake at Crookes Valley Park in July.

People have been sharing their shock at the latest tragedy on social media today.

One said: “That's sad news. And not that long since other lives were lost here? My condolences to the family.”

Some raised concerns about open water.

One said: “Twice this year. So sorry to the family. Please please stay away from the water. The underwater current is really strong. No more lives need to be lost. RIP.”

Another added: “It's the extreme temperature difference, it's very very cold, a foot below the surface.”

And one said: “South Yorkshire Police, can you please share the survival mode of laying on your back and just floating before help arrives? It’s saved many lives.”

Emergency organisations across Yorkshire joined forces to encourage people across the entire region to learn about the dangers of open water swimming earlier this summer after a spate of tragic water incidents

Nick Ayers, Regional Water Safety Lead at the RNLI, said: “If you do decide to go swimming – whether in open water or at a swimming pool – and end up getting into difficulty, the simplest but most important advice is Float to Live. Fight your instinct to thrash around. Lean back and extend your arms and legs. Float until you can control your breathing. Only then, call for help or swim to safety.

“If you see someone in trouble in the water, call 999 or 112. If you’re at the coast, ask for the Coastguard. If you’re inland, ask for the fire service.”