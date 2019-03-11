Have your say

Police officers searching for a teenage girl reported missing from home could be in Rotherham.

Melissa Dwyer, aged 17, was last seen at McDonald’s in Grand Parade, Skegness, at 2.20pm on Saturday, March 9.

Melissa Dwyer

CRIME: South Yorkshire Police charge man with child sex offences including rape

She was wearing black Jeans, a black cropped top and a green puffer coat with a fluffy hood.

READ MORE: Police probe continues after man is left fighting for life in Rotherham attack

Officers believe she could be in Rotherham or Dewsbury.

OPERATION: Police out in force in crackdown on crime in Rotherham

They said they are ‘concerned for Melissa’s safety’.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Lincolnshire police on 101 and quote incident 259 of March 9.