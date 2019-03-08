South Yorkshire Police has charged a man with a string of child sex offences, including rape.

Jordan Parnham, aged 23 and of Kirkby Close, Pontefract, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with three counts of rape, one count of causing a child to watch or look at images of sexual activity, and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, April 4.

The charges relate to alleged offences against a number of children.

