Barnsley man still missing from home

A Barnsley man reported missing over the weekend has not yet been found.

Raymond Taylor, aged 66, was last seen in Barnsley town centre at around 11.15am on Saturday.

Raymond Taylor

He was wearing a dark beanie hat, a dark puffer jacket, dark jeans and black trainers at the time.

Mr Taylor wears glasses and has hearing aids in both ears.

He regularly visits Sheffield and has previously lived in London.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 546 of December 29.