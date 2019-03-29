Have your say

A teenage boy stabbed in Sheffield is expected to be released from hospital today.

The 15-year-old was seriously injured in an attack in Raeburn Road, Gleadless, on Monday night.

He has spent all week in hospital but is due to be released today following an improvement in his condition.

South Yorkshire Police described the stabbing as a ‘distressing incident’.

He said the boy was ‘persuaded to leave his home by an individual who was known to him’ and a ‘dispute’ took place during which he was stabbed.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released on bail along with a 37-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.