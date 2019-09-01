Police release CCTV in Rotherham bank card fraud investigation
Detectives investigating a fradulent bank transfer carried out in a Rotherham post office have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.
Two men entetred the Far Lane post office, East Dene, on Saturday, July 13, and began speaking to the female member of staff.
One man is said to have requested a bank transfer from a bank card to another unauthorised account, while the other distracted her, resulting in the transfer being made and thousands of pounds unknowingly being withdrawn and transferred.
The two men arrived at the post office and left in the car pictured.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 226 of July 13.