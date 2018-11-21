Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs after stabbing answers bail

Have your say

A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs after he was stabbed in Sheffield has answered his bail.

The 17-year-old was arrested after a double stabbing at a flat in Stannington Road, Stannington, on Saturday, October 20.

Two men were stabbed in an incident in Stannington last month

READ MORE: Drivers slapped with fines for bad parking in Sheffield suburb



He was knifed in his back and leg and later arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

CRIME: Man hunted by police over robbery at Chesterfield bookmakers

South Yorkshire Police said the teenager answered his bail last week and has been ‘released under investigation’.

HONOUR: Lifetime achievement award for Sheffield police officer



An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in the same incident.

He spent a number of days in hospital with a severe arm wound.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.