Lifetime achievement award for Sheffield police officer

A Sheffield police officer who has made more than 1,100 arrests during his career has been handed a lifetime achievement award.

PC David Shaw, of the Broomhall neighbourhood police team, was presented with his award by Chief Supt Stuart Barton at the Sheffield Policing Awards.

His Sgt Adam Wood said: “David has been recognised for his dedication and professionalism to policing, for care and compassion given to victims of crime, & for spending the whole of his career on the front-line.

“He has tallied over an impressive 1,100 arrests in his career, and is an officer who is normally one of the first out the door to a 999 call.”