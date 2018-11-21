Man hunted by police over robbery at Chesterfield bookmakers

Have your say

A man escaped with cash after holding up a bookmakers in Chesterfield.

The robber struck at Ladbrokes on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, just after 7.15pm on Monday, November 19.

He was wearing dark overalls and a balaclava and escaped with a ‘significant’ amount of cash.

Officers want to speak to anyone in the area at the time, particularly motorists with dash cam footage.

They are also appealing for CCTV footage from homes and businesses in the area.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.