South Yorkshire Police have joined police forces across the UK in warning Android phone users of a new feature contributing to increased pressure on 999 call handlers.
The Emergency SOS feature is triggered when the power button is pressed five times or more, leading to a 55 per cent spike in abandoned 999 calls compared to last year.
South Yorkshire Police has urged Android owners not to hang up when they realise they have accidentally called the emergency number. This is because call handlers must complete "follow-up welfare checks" on all abandoned 999 calls.
The plague of silent and abandoned calls means the force's control room handlers now have less time to answer genuine 999 calls, resulting in a increase in 999 and 101 wait times.
Advice issued by South Yorkshire Police, and other force across the country, is:
- Only call 999 in an emergency. Call 101 in non-emergencies.
- Check your SOS settings to prevent accidental 999 calls - if you have an Android phone.
- Please don't abandon and accidental 999 calls. Wait for the call to be answered and explain the situation to a call handler.