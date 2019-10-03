Taxis set alight in arson attacks in Sheffield

Taxis have been set alight in separate arson attacks in Sheffield.

Firefighters were alerted to the first blaze on Bannerdale Road, Carterknowle, at 1am today.

They found that a car had been deliberately set on fire.

At 1.40am, firefighters were then called to Handsworth Road, Handsworth, where a taxi mini van had been torched.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.