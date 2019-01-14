Taser stun gun disguised as a torch found in suspected drug dealer’s car in Sheffield

A suspected drug dealer was arrested and charged after police officers stopped a car he was driving and found cannabis wraps along with a taser stun gun disguised as a torch.

Officers stopped a car they spotted speeding through Hillsborough last night and when they searched the vehicle they found a number of individual wraps of cannabis.

A taser stun gun was found disguised as a torch in a suspected drug dealer's car in Sheffield

A torch found in the car was examined and found to be a taser stun gun.

The driver was arrested and remanded in custody after being charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of a disguised firearm.