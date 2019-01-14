Sheffield teenager last seen in Meadowhall still missing from home

Have your say

A teenage girl missing for over three weeks and last seen in Meadowhall has not yet been tracked down.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on Christmas Eve.

Pamela Horvathova

At that time she had not been seen since Friday, December 21, when she was in the Staniforth Road area of Darnall.

Since then there have been a number of reported sightings of the teenager, including a confirmed one in Meadowhall.

Detectives believe that Pamela remains in Sheffield and ‘is in the company of others’.

But the force said that ‘concerns are increasing with each passing day she fails to make contact’.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry said last week: “Pamela is 16, still a child, and it’s of vital importance our officers find her so we can make sure she’s alright.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 941 of December 24.