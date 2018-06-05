Takeaway sealed off by police in Sheffield city centre

A takeaway in Sheffield city centre is sealed off and under police guard this morning.

Adnan's Fried Chicken takeaway on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street has police tape around it, with a number of windows having been smashed.

Police tape outside Adnan's on West Street in Sheffield city centre this morning

Details on the exact nature of the incident which took place and is under investigation at the takeaway today have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

