Men still hunted six months after New Year's Day stabbings in Sheffield city centre

A gang of men who stabbed six others in Sheffield city centre on New Year's Day have not yet been caught - six months on.

They struck at Crystal on Carver Street in the early hours of New Year's Day, with two of their victims left fighting for life after the attack.

Six men were stabbed in Crystal six months ago but their attackers have not yet been caught

Four other men were also rushed to hospital in the wake of the attack, having suffered stab or slash wounds.

Emergency services were called after violence flared at the top of a flight of stairs in the House of Hugo section of Crystal on the third floor of the venue.

All of the victims were from Birmingham and following the attack detectives said they believed it was gang related.

Crystal was closed down in the immediate aftermath of the attack but was allowed to re-open after its owners agreed to step up security.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.