A body was found at Lakeside in Doncaster on Saturday evening after a huge rescue operation was launched when a man got into difficulty in the lake there.

Despite the tragedy, police in Rotherham today said that people were continuing to swim at Manvers Lake despite warnings that it is not safe.

Manvers Lake in Rotherham, where swimmers have been ignoring warnings to stay out of the water despite a man having died at Lakeside in Doncaster on Saturday, August 13 (pic: Google)

Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We have advised people in the water regarding the dangers but unfortunately some adults and children ignored the warnings.

"Following the tragedy at Lakeside yesterday, we do not want any more lives lost. Please enjoy the heatwave safely.”

Rotherham Council had earlier this weekend warned people not to swim in open water, even if the water looks calm.

“Very cold-water temperatures, even when the weather is hot, strong hidden currents and debris under the water line can hinder your swimming abilities,” said the local authority.

The man who died at Lakeside has been named locally as Jay Walker, with his mother paying an emotional tribute to her ‘sweetheart’ who she said had been ‘taken too soon’.

He is the latest person to have died in the water in South Yorkshire in recent years.

In July last year, a man’s body was pulled from the lake at Crookes Valley Park in Sheffield after he had entered the water during hot weather.

Sam Haycock, aged 16, drowned in May last year after getting into trouble in the water at Ulley Reservoir.