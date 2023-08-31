Sheffield jobs: 100 green jobs on way as Swedish firm Aira snaps up Sheffield company All Seasons Energy
The company also pledged to set up an academy to train hundreds of fitters
A Swedish firm has snapped up a Sheffield clean energy company pledging to create more than 100 jobs and apprenticeships.
Aira says it will also set up an academy to train ‘hundreds’ of installers as part of its expansion plans.
The firm has acquired All Seasons Energy, based at Meadowbrook Park, Halfway, which claims to have installed more than 13,000 energy saving measures in the last five years, including solar panels, heat pumps, home insulation and electric vehicle chargers.
Daniel Särefjord, Aira UK chief executive, said: “This deal represents a brilliant opportunity for Aira to invest in the UK’s clean energy sector and what better place to start than here in Sheffield – one of Great Britain’s greenest cities.”
All Seasons Energy director, Richard Moule said: “We’ll have the resources available to make the north of England a huge part of the green jobs revolution while accelerating the UK’s transition to net zero.”
Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East and chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, said: “The climate emergency is urgent. Businesses such as All Seasons Energy and Aira are a critical part of the solution to air pollution and global warming. They will bring new opportunities to our community and hopefully safeguard the livelihoods of families in the green industries for decades to come.”
Aira offers monthly subscriptions to remove upfront installation costs. It is part of Sweden’s Vargas Holding Group of companies.