All Seasons Group and AES Engineering Ltd take prizes at South Yorkshire Sustainablility Awards

Sheffield businesses of all sizes are doing their bit for sustainability – and that was reflected in the awards for SME of the year and large business of the year.

By David Kessen
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:52 pm

South Yorkshire Sustainablility Awards host Phillipa Forrester said of the SME of the year award at South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards: “This award shines a light on the small organisations that have implemented a sustainable strategy to reduce carbon emissions.”

All Seasons Group emerged as the SME of the year in the sustainability awards – ahead of a strong field of Sheffield businesses. Councillor Martin Smith, chairman of Sheffield Council's Economic Development and Skills Policy Committee, announced the winner on stage at Magna.

All Seasons Group receive the SME of the year awards at South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards

The company, based at Halfway in the city, is a supplier and installer of renewable power, carbon reducing and energy saving technologies, helping both homes and businesses.

The awards heard how the renewable energy that All Seasons Group uses comes from its solar panels, battery storage and two air source heat pumps. It has also launched a Plant a Tree campaign – for every successful solar and heat pump project the firm completes, it plants a tree through the National Trust.

The other finalists in the SME category in the awards had been AAD Architects, Cafeology, Iceotope, and Moore Insight.

AES Engineering Ltd received the large business award at the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards at Magna

Winner of the award for the large business category was AES Engineering Ltd, the engineering components manufacturer.

Ms Forrester said: “This award recognises larger organisations that have put their sustainability practices at the heart of their business goals and are well on their way to delivering this strategy and reaping the rewards from this approach.”

The awards heard how AES Engineering Ltd identifies that net zero is a continuous project, and has embedded the net zero strategy and sustainability strategy into its day to day operations.

Announcing AES as the winner, Amanda Johnston, the innovation manager at the National Centre of Excellence for Food Engineering, also presented a ‘highly commended’ certificate to another firm, Synetiq Ltd

The awards heard how Synetiq Ltd is sustainable by nature, operating an entirely circular business model that keeps vehicles and green (used) parts in use for their intended purpose. Where that isn’t possible, they recycle materials to keep waste to an absolute minimum.

