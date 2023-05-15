Sheffield firm win at energy efficiency awards

Sheffield firm All Seasons Energy took a top prize at the Yorkshire and Humberside Energy Awards

All Seasons Energy pick up their Energy Efficiency Award

The company, based at Meadowbrook Park, Halfway, won the Insulation Installer of the Year award.

It has delivered insulation installations to many low income and/or vulnerable households in the Sheffield area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 11 categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony at the Clarion Cedar Court Hotel in Huddersfield, on Thursday, May 11, attended by individuals and companies throughout Yorkshire and Humberside that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “Companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry are carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today.

"We all know we have to be more energy efficient as a nation, but it is our nominees and winners who are at the sharp end, creating often ingenious opportunities to help people save energy, drive down bills and help the environment”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “Our regional events celebrate the effort and endeavour of everyone in the sector and those, often unsung, heroes driving forward energy efficiency in homes and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important to highlight the work currently taking place in our industry and I am sure many Yorkshire businesses and individuals will also feature at our national awards in September.”