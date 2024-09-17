Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA is desperately looking for a home for their five-year-old lurcher who has been at the shelter since July last year.

Pepper arrived at the RSPCA Rotherham & Doncaster branch with a litter of puppies. But she has since watched each of her babies find their forever homes, leaving her alone and waiting for someone to give her a chance.

Despite the hardships she has faced, Pepper still embodies the loving qualities that lurchers are known for, and her love for people has remained strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pepper has been waiting for someone to adopt her since July 2023. | RSPCA Rotherham & Doncaster

A spokesperson said: “It's heartbreaking to see Pepper, who gave so much love and care to her puppies, still waiting for someone to show her the same love. Her puppies have all moved on to their new lives, but Pepper remains here, longing for a family of her own.

“She has faced several ailments that have disrupted her time spent up for adoption, increasing her stay with us. Despite these setbacks, Pepper has maintained her loving and affectionate nature, proving just how special she is.

“Pepper deserves nothing less than the best, and we know the perfect home is out there waiting for her. If you have the love, patience, and time to give, Pepper could be the perfect addition to your family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This gorgeous girl is very people-oriented, though she can become anxious around loud noises. For this reason, who would thrive in a quieter, more predictable household. She would love to have someone around most of the time to reassure her as she adjusts to her new environment.

She should be the only pet in the home, and any children should be aged 14+.

If you’re interested in making Pepper a part of your family, please contact the RSPCA to arrange a meeting. For more information, please visit: https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/pepper088c .