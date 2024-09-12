A young Frenchie is ready for adoption after being nursed back to health following emergency eye surgery.

The RSPCA Sheffield has shared photos of Ragetti the French Bulldog in an appeal to find him his forever home.

The four year old pup arrived at the animal shelter a few months ago through no fault of his own, and had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a painful eye. Since then, he has showcased his resilience throughout his recovery, and continues to live life to its fullest.

A spokesperson for the charity described him as ‘super friendly’ with everyone he meets, ‘bouncy’, and affectionate.

Ragetti the French Bulldog is being cared for by RSPCA Sheffield, and he is ready for his own home. | RSPCA Sheffield

They said: “As a Frenchie boy he spends most of his time covered in god knows what from rolling and belly sliding in the compound... smelling, not as fresh as a daisy, snorting and tooting to an extent that would put most pigs to shame - but we love him so much regardless!

“Despite all his medical procedures he has been nothing but super friendly to everyone he meets. He adores to be with you and loves going on adventures. He will climb up onto your knee for fusses, cuddles and kisses! Ragetti doesn't know what personal space is!!”

Being a French bulldog, Ragetti will need a flat-faced experienced home or a family that have done extensive research and are comfortable managing this. He also has skin allergies and will require baths and regular ear cleaning.

It is believed he could live with dog-savvy older children, and possibly a dog-savvy cat and a dog pending successful meet and greets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/.../RAGETTI/BSA2133459/rehome