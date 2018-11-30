Suspended prison sentence for man who put lives at risk in stolen car

A man who put lives at risk in a stolen car has received a suspended prison sentence.

The 24-year-old received a 26-week jail sentence - suspended for a year - after being convicted of aggravated vehicle taking during a hearing a Sheffield Crown Court.

Wilcox Road, Fox Hill

He was involved in a collision on Wilcox Road, Fox Hill, ‘in which members of the public were put in grave risk of serious injury,’ according to South Yorkshire Police.

In a Facebook post the force added: “The male involved had no regard for any other road user, be they pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and passengers in other vehicles and the consequences of which could have been catastrophic and almost were.”

In addition to his suspended prison sentence, the man was also served with a curfew order and must be electronically tagged for eight weeks.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of supervised community service work and he was banned from driving for one year.