Police discover ‘substantial cannabis crop in Sheffield house

A ‘substantial’ cannabis crop was discovered during a police search of a house in Sheffield.

Officers made the discovery after raiding a house in Woodhouse and a police hunt is now under way for those behind the drug den.

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team, said: “Not only were those involved involved in growing and selling illegal drugs, they also by-passed the electricity supply, which could have had serious safety implications for their neighbours.

“The team are continuing with enquiries to put those involved before the courts.”

Anyone with information about those involved in the supply of drugs in Sheffield should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.