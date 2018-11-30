‘Career' criminal jailed for nine years for string of burglaries

A ‘career’ criminal is behind bars after being jailed for nine years for a number of burglaries in Sheffield.

Michael McDonagh, aged 41, of HMP Wormwood Scrubs, London, burgled four homes in November 2017 over a 10-day period by posing as either a council worker or a water company employee.

Michael McDonagh

Once inside his victims’ homes he stole purses and wallets, some of which contained substantial amounts of money.

Detective Constable Steve Walch said McDonagh took advantage of his victims.

“We are pleased with this result. McDonagh’s victims were all vulnerable, some were elderly and others had disabilities which in his eyes made them an easy target,” he said.



“Our officers have worked hard to link him to these crimes.

“Burglary can have a lasting impact on victims and we hope that this sentencing will offer reassurance that people who commit such crimes will be found.”