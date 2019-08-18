‘Increasingly concerned’ police issue urgent appeal over missing 80-year-old

Brian Tomlinson, from Wombwell in Barnsley, was last seen at around 4pm on Friday, August 16 at his home address.

It is reported that he may have been seen in the Locke Park area of Barnsley, but it may also be that he’s making his way back to Wombwell and his home address.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build and grey hair. Brian has a distinct walk and it is reported that he walks with a slight stoop.

Officers investigating his disappearance say they would like to thank the public for all their support so far, however their concerns are growing for Brian’s welfare.

Superintendent Colin McFarlane said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Brian’s safety and so are his family. It is extremely important that we find him as soon as possible.

“We believe he is on foot, so could have travelled anywhere in the town since last night. He may also be in a confused state.

“I would like to ask people to keep an eye out for him and report any sightings to us. Call us on 999 quoting incident number 717 of 16 August 2019.”

Police say the public can help in three ways:

- If you live in the Barnsley area, keep an eye out for Brian while you are going about your day. Look out for someone matching his description when you are out and about, check your CCTV and dashcam footage

- Report any sighting of Brian to police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 717 of 16 August 2019