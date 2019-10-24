Driver escapes unharmed after lorry overturns on busy South Yorkshire road
A driver escaped unharmed after his lorry overturned – missing other vehicles on a busy South Yorkshire road.
The lorry was travelling along the Dearne Valley Parkway when it overturned at the junction with Wood Walk, Wombwell, Barnsley, yesterday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police closed the road for a recovery operation to be mounted.
A lamppost was flattened when the HGV overturned and a clean-up operation had to be mounted because of a fuel spillage.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver has been reported for driving without due care and is lucky there was no one injured.
“A harsh lesson in paying attention to the road ahead.”