Driver escapes unharmed after lorry overturns on busy South Yorkshire road

A driver escaped unharmed after his lorry overturned – missing other vehicles on a busy South Yorkshire road.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 9:11 am
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 9:12 am

The lorry was travelling along the Dearne Valley Parkway when it overturned at the junction with Wood Walk, Wombwell, Barnsley, yesterday afternoon.

TRIBUTE: 'She will be missed forever' - family pay tribute to 'wonderful' Sheffield mum who took her own life aged 28

South Yorkshire Police closed the road for a recovery operation to be mounted.

A lorry overturned on the Dearne Valley Parkway in Barnsley yesterday

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

COURT: Dangerous man who tortured Sheffield woman held captive in flat is jailed for life for sadistic attacks on two other victims

A lamppost was flattened when the HGV overturned and a clean-up operation had to be mounted because of a fuel spillage.

POLICE: Investigation continues after arrests in wake of lorry crashing into Sheffield house

South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver has been reported for driving without due care and is lucky there was no one injured.

Emergency services were called to the Dearne Valley Parkway after a lorry overturned yesterday.

“A harsh lesson in paying attention to the road ahead.”