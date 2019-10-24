Major police presence on Sheffield street as vans, cars and officers are deployed to city estate
Police officers have flooded a Sheffield street this morning in an early morning operation.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 9:57 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 10:39 am
At least one police van and five police cars were spotted on Richmond Park Rise, Handsworth, earlier this morning.
Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but the force said officers executed a search warrant at a property on the street at around 9am and a man in his early 20s has been arrested.
More to follow.