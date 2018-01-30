Victim vanished following knife attack at Sheffield karaoke bar

A knifeman walked into a karaoke bar in Sheffield and attacked someone, leaving the premises spattered with blood, but the victim could not be traced.

The attack took place at the Showcase bar on John Street, near Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium, on December 11, but details have only just emerged following a licensing review.

Police told how officers were called to the premises by a bouncer who said a man had entered with a large knife and launched an assault, minutes of the hearing reveal.

Officers arrived to find the offender, who had been detained by staff, but they were unable to locate the victim.

A report by Cheryl Topham, licensing officer for South Yorkshire Police, stated: "The police thought that with the large amount of blood present at the crime scene, the victim must have been seriously injured, but he was nowhere to be found and the police assumed he must have attended the hospital for treatment."

Police requested a review of the venue's licence, which was heard behind closed doors by councillors on Sheffield Council's licensing sub-committee on January 9. Minutes of that meeting have only just been published.

Ms Topham stated that there had been three or four 'minor incidents' at the premises previously but none serious enough to trigger a licensing review.

She told how the attacker, the victim and several witnesses appeared to be illegal immigrants, though this was not connected with the premises.

She also told how knife crime was increasing and police were working hard with owners of all licensed premises to introduce preventative measures.

Councillors heard how a metal detector had been installed at the premises, which had its licence suspended following the attack, and James Horne, representing the owners, said the incident had been dealt with 'effectively' by staff that day.

He said images had been captured on CCTV and given to police, enabling them to prosecute the offender, and he claimed the owners had been 'proactive' in working with officers to address concerns about safety.

The bar was allowed to re-open, provided it complied with a number of conditions, including:

* Having at least two SIA registered security staff present whenever open

* Retaining records of all bookings for six months

* Searching every person who enters, and using metal detector wands or a knife arch

* Fitting a colour CCTV system meeting specifications supplied by police, and keeping footage for 30 days.