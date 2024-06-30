Student trash: People respond to Sheffield universities' crackdown on end of term tipping
and live on Freeview channel 276
The organisations teamed up to combat end of term dumping - an annual blight on communities as students leave rented accommodation. They also said the council was putting on extra collections.
But in student land around Ecclesall Road it was clear the build up of bin bags had begun before the deadline to be out on June 30.
The problem is tricky. Most students don’t have cars, so struggle to get to the tip, despite numerous reminders before they move out.
The universities advise them to leave bags in ‘neat’ piles for collection but some are swiftly torn open by people looking for anything value during the day - and foxes at night.
The council puts on extra rubbish collections but the service is abused by non-students who use it as a free waste service, it is claimed.
And students, who may have recycled all year, end up ignoring bin colours and throw in the wrong items - which the binmen then refuse to take.
One student on Khartoum Road near the Botanical Gardens said he’d heard nothing from Sheffield University about rubbish and some piles had already been there for days. And a mum moving her daughter on Rosedale Road near the General Cemetery said bins simply weren’t big enough.
But the chair of one of the largest student lettings companies said they were “improving every year.”
They had changed tenancy agreements so houses were empty for a few days to allow clean ups. They also sent “at least two” reminders.
He added: “I’ve not seen litter patrols but I have a lot of respect for the universities. It’s always going to be difficult. More landlords should have agreements to start clearances a month before people move out.
“It’s been good so far this year but the proof will come on July 2.”
Chris Ashton, of Strawberry Student Homes, said: “All our rubbish was sorted yesterday as all our tenants moved out yesterday. We do that to try and get in front.”
He also claimed they were the only landlord to have a staff member litter picking once every two weeks.
James Merryclough, sustainability communications manager at the University of Sheffield, issued a statement on behalf of both universities saying: “In the immediate weeks around the tenancy handover on July 1, students are asked to put any excess waste in bags neatly outside which is collected regularly by additional council collections.
"We know that the end of tenancy, when the city's 50,000 students move house, is a challenging time for waste in areas with lots of student housing.
“We patrol local areas and work closely with local residents to quickly deal with reports of unacceptable piles of rubbish, which is usually caused by people ripping open waste bags looking for usable items.”
Sheffield City Council was approached for comment. The Star saw workers for council contractor Amey piling student rubbish, including duvets and pillows, on to a truck on Harefield Road off Ecclesall Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.