One resident near the Botanical Gardens, who asked not to be named, said the mess was a “disgrace” and those responsible should be fined.

Another, on Thompson Road, said it was due to students being disorganised but "landlords don’t help". He added: "Last year, two firms sent clean up teams but another said it wasn’t their responsibility. Rubbish was still all over the place on July 10."

Graphic designer Matt Crowder, aged 28, was leaving a house on Wadborough Road. He said they had taken three car-loads to Blackstock tip and did not plan to leave anything on the pavement. But a student moving out said landlords could do a lot more to help.

Residents near the Botanical Gardens off Ecclesall Road were left fuming at the mess.

Sophie at Dove Properties on Ecclesall Road said it was their busiest day of the year as tenants handed in keys. The firm emails weeks in advance to remind them of the deadline, she added. And they contacted Sheffield City Council to ask for extra cleaning.

The sustainability team at Sheffield University said students were asked to leave bags out for the council’s excess waste scheme. It added that dozens of streets would be visited ‘at least’ every 48 hours by extra collection teams. The university’s ‘Donate, Don't Waste’ scheme encourages students to 'donate reuseable items, recycle waste and minimise their impact on the environment and local community' when they move out, the team added.

On Twitter, Carl Lee wrote: “This has been a thing for several decades now. Not good.”

Some bags had been torn open after being dumped.

Rubbish bags left out near the Botanical Gardens

Botanical Gate Community Association appeals for respect and quiet.

Khartoum Road is a student housing hotspot.