String of cars seized and drivers arrested in Doncaster in Sunday police clampdown
A number of cars have been seized and several drivers arrested on a Sunday clampdown on illegal motorists in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police has shared details of a number of vehicles seized on the town’s roads today after earlier announcing a car with a trio of illegal immigrants had been pulled over and the vehicle impounded.
On Twitter, the force’s Ops Support Unit tweeted: “We’re keeping the recovery operators of Doncaster busy today!
“Another two vehicles seized. Both being driven by people without a licence or insurance. Both off to court too!”
That was followed by another tweet with a picture of an apprehended vehicle which read: “Always a great feeling buying a new car isn’t it?!
“Sadly this individual has had to part ways with their new love soon after buying it as they didn’t bother to buy any insurance to go with it!
“Vehicle seized. Driver will be receiving points & fine.”
And in a third, they added: Another one in Doncaster - No Insurance = No car.
“Traffic Offence Report issued. £300 + 6 Points.
“Will also need to fork out a minimum of £150 for recovery fees too.
“A rather expensive day out....”