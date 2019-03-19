Have your say

A street is cordoned off and under police guard in Sheffield city centre this morning following an incident.

South Lane, off The Moor and Cumberland Street, is cordoned off close to the El Paso restaurant.

There is police tape across the road and officers are at the cordon.

There are also a number of police cars at the scene.

Details on the nature of the incident have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.