Travel to Meadowhall expected be be affected by today's gales, with a wind warning in place

Highways bosses have issued a warning of possible traffic jams near Meadowhall as Sheffield is lashed by high winds this morning.

Two of Sheffield's major roads have been disrupted by gales today, as high winds lash the city, with National Highways announcing that both the A628 Woodhead Pass, and the Tinsley Viaduct at junction 34 of the M1 have been closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles due to strong winds.

Now Travel South Yorkshire has warned people of possible traffic jams around Meadowhall, as they say delays are expected at Tinsley Viaduct..

They stated: "Please allow extra time for journeys around Meadowhall. Delays expected."

First bus added: "Traffic around Meadowhall is expected to be busy, services may be adjusted at short notice."

First bus has also warned there are a number of fallen trees in the Sheffield and Rotherham areas, causing disruption.

Sheffield Council's streets ahead team, who deal with highways issues in the city, said in a statement: Storm Pia is definitely making her presence felt.

"Our teams are very busy this morning responding to reports of damaged and fallen trees. Due to the high volume of calls, we are currently prioritising any roads or footpaths that are blocked."

Sheffield is currently under a yellow warning of wind, issued by the Met Office.

The warning runs until 9pm.

It states it is expected to cause travel disruption, with some bus and train services likely to be affected, with some journeys taking longer