Sheffield weather: Roads closed and yellow weather warning over 55mph winds as Steel City wakes up to a storm
The Steel City is taking a battering this morning.
Roads have been closed across Sheffield as winds of up to 55mph are battering the Steel City this morning.
South Yorkshire has woken up to a storm today (December 21) with a yellow weather warning in place for wind.
The Met Office says winds of up to 55mph and heavy showers can be expected up until 12 noon.
Several roads are shut including the M1 Tinsley Viaduct at J34 due to the risk of crosswinds.
The A15 Humber Bridge, the A628 Woodhead Pass and the A19 Tees Viaduct between A1046 and the A66 are also closed.
Forecasters say conditions will drop off to less than 40mph by 4pm but rain is predicted all day long.
A short but much heavier shower is also predicted at around 7pm. Temperatures will be mild at around 9C all day, despite the wins making this feel chillier.
It comes ahead of what is looking to be a blustery Christmas season, with strong winds of around 35mph and scattered showers predicted each day until December 24.