The Steel City is taking a battering this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roads have been closed across Sheffield as winds of up to 55mph are battering the Steel City this morning.

South Yorkshire has woken up to a storm today (December 21) with a yellow weather warning in place for wind.

Sheffield has woken up to 55mph winds this morning with some roads closed and a yellow weather warning in place. File photo by Simon Hulme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says winds of up to 55mph and heavy showers can be expected up until 12 noon.

Several roads are shut including the M1 Tinsley Viaduct at J34 due to the risk of crosswinds.

The A15 Humber Bridge, the A628 Woodhead Pass and the A19 Tees Viaduct between A1046 and the A66 are also closed.

Forecasters say conditions will drop off to less than 40mph by 4pm but rain is predicted all day long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short but much heavier shower is also predicted at around 7pm. Temperatures will be mild at around 9C all day, despite the wins making this feel chillier.