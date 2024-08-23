Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major road running between Sheffield and Manchester is currently closed due to an overturned lorry, as Storm Lilian continues to batter the region.

The A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Woolley Bridge).

Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police are in attendance, along with National Highways Traffic Officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Woolley Bridge) | Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recovery units are now en route to scene to begin the removal of the overturned lorry.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Diverted traffic is advised to use alternative trans-pennine routes such as the M62.

Read More Woman appears at Sheffield court accused of attempting to murder mum in hospital

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting their website at www.trafficengland.com their travel apps, or via their regional twitter feed.

Their 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.