Storm Lilian: Major road between Sheffield and Manchester currently closed due to overturned lorry
The A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Woolley Bridge).
Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police are in attendance, along with National Highways Traffic Officers.
Recovery units are now en route to scene to begin the removal of the overturned lorry.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Diverted traffic is advised to use alternative trans-pennine routes such as the M62.
“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting their website at www.trafficengland.com their travel apps, or via their regional twitter feed.
Their 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
