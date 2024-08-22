Woman appears at Sheffield court accused of attempting to murder mum in hospital
Susan Hardwick, of Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster is alleged to have attempted to murder her mother - who is in her late 80s - during an alleged incident at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on July 24, 2024.
Ms Hardwick was brought in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, during a hearing this afternoon (August 22, 2024).
She faces a single count of attempted murder.
Wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, Ms Hardwick appeared at court via a prison video link from HMP New Hall.
No pleas were entered during the 20-minute hearing, at the conclusion of which, Ms Hardwick was remanded into custody.
Judge Richardson told the defendant she is next due to appear at court in October this year, and said it is hoped a trial may be fixed for June 2025, if not before then.