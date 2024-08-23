Rotherham man, 83, pleads not guilty to 18 historic child sex offences, including rape, and will stand trial

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 06:45 BST
83-year-old Lutfur Rahman is accused of 18 historic child sex offences, all of which he denies
83-year-old Lutfur Rahman is accused of 18 historic child sex offences, all of which he denies | SYP
An 83-year-old Rotherham man has entered not guilty pleas to 18 historic child sex offences he faces.

Lutfur Rahman, of Brinsworth Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham, appeared before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, for a plea hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, August 22, 2024).

Mr Rahman is accused of the following offences:

- Three counts of rape;

- Seven counts of indecent assault;

- Four counts of indecency with a child;

- Four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 13;

- One count of buggery.

83-year-old Lutfur Rahman is accused of 18 historic child sex offences, all of which he denies83-year-old Lutfur Rahman is accused of 18 historic child sex offences, all of which he denies
83-year-old Lutfur Rahman is accused of 18 historic child sex offences, all of which he denies | SYP

He entered not guilty plea to all 18 counts, during a brief hearing.

The offences are alleged to have been carried out against more than one girl, between 1969 and 1979; with the youngest six-year-old.

Due to the date of the alleged offences, Mr Rahman has been charged under the Sexual Offences Act 1956. Different definitions, and a wider range of offences, are currently used under the most recent piece of legislation, the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Richardson fixed a trial date for July 2025, and told Mr Rahman it is not yet clear whether the trial will be held at Sheffield Crown Court or Doncaster Crown Court.

He released Mr Rahman on bail until his next court appearance.

